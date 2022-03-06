Player ratings: Man City 4-1 Man United – Outclassed and outplayed

Manchester United lost 4-1 to neighbours Man City this afternoon in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Pulled off a few decent saves but was left a little flat-footed at times as well.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Didn’t do anything particularly well.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Some good passes out of defence but was as culpable as the rest of them for the defending, especially the fourth.

Harry Maguire 4.5 – Rubbish. Again. Why mince words?

Alex Telles 5 – Weak on the first goal.

Scott McTominay 3 – How is Matic not better than this? McTominay has some qualities, but he just isn’t a defensive midfielder. The three-year experiment has failed. Worst player on the pitch.

Fred 5 – Nice run early doors, then faded into obscurity.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Not good from Bruno.

Paul Pogba 7 – Quietish game and looked a little out of place pushed so high up the pitch. But probably wasn’t the right choice to be subbed. Did well in the lead up to Sancho’s goal.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Did nothing wrong but looked a little overawed by his opposition.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Great solo goal but his head seemed to drop in the second half and looked tired.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 5 – Poor decision-making in the 87th minute when Fernandes was wide open and he ran into a cul-de-sac instead.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Didn’t make a difference.