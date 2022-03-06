Roy Keane blasts Manchester United stars after Manchester City thrashing

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was clearly not impressed by the players following the 4-1 thrashing by Manchester City.

Ralf Rangnick’s men completely fell apart in the second-half in what was a major blow to their top-four ambitions.

🗣 "They gave up, shame on them." Roy Keane is not happy with the manner in which Manchester United lost the Manchester derby pic.twitter.com/m233JUUeob — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

🗣 "United were never going to get back into it, they threw the towel in." Roy Keane says Manchester United didn't show any character when they conceded the third goal pic.twitter.com/DqHcJsFqut — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

🗣 "These guys it's all about how am I looking, am I looking the part? Are my boots nice? Hows my hair looking? Just play the game." 🤬 Roy Keane goes full box-office with an explosive rant about Manchester United pic.twitter.com/lRUBs1nyTB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

Keane was always going to complain about a lack of passion and drive as he tends to do so but he’s certainly spot on this time around.

United’s stars more or less gave up the second City scored their third and fans were disturbed by what they saw on the pitch.

The Red Devils failed to create any xG in the second 45 minutes and was evidence of just how poorly they performed.

Players failed to track their runners, stopped pressing City, and hardly moved when in possession of the ball too.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho was the one to score in the first half after some dazzling play and it looked as though the game would turn into a classic.

Unfortunately everything collapsed instead and City pulled ahead with ease, cruising through the second half without a worry.

Fans can accept losing so long as effort is put in but supporters will certainly side with Keane in regards to the disappointment surrounding the players.