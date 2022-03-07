Crystal Palace join the race to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign out of contract midfielder and Manchester United target Boubacar Kamara.

Having been noticed by a range of the top European clubs, the French midfielder looks set to secure a big summer move.

The 22-year-old is out of contract with Ligue 1 club Marseille and won’t be extending his current deal with the club.

He has been a transfer target for almost a year now with many more clubs adding their name to the bag ever since.

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are the latest club to show huge interest in potentially signing the midfielder this summer.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also trying their best to secure him, with United still keen.

Outside of the Premier League, Roma are also hot candidates to land the out of contract midfielder.

The outlet reports that the young midfielder’s demands are huge but the club’s ambitious backer John Textor could splash to cash in order to bring him in when the transfer window opens.

The London-based club have Conor Gallagher who will be returning to Chelsea once his loan spell has expired meaning the club will need to find a replacement.

Palace are believed to be chasing a number of midfielders at this moment of time so United still have a chance to convince the player to join.

However, with interest widening each week, time is running out if the next manager wants to secure a young defensive midfielder.

If United manage to land the midfielder for free, it will be excellent transfer business for the club who could be losing Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba once their contracts have expired.

The Red Devils also have different midfield targets in mind as well, with Declan Rice and Ruben Neves reportedly high on the potential list of transfers for the summer.

