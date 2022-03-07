Gary Neville discusses Manchester United ownership after Manchester City thrashing

Manchester United great Gary Neville has highlighted the differences between his former side and Manchester City, following the heavy defeat on Sunday.

The former defender was still in shock over the performance the players put in, particularly in the second half, after the 4-1 loss.

Still can’t get my head around that! However City aren’t just better on the pitch. A new dawn for United with Richard Arnold as CEO and a new manager incoming but yesterday was a fitting memorial to the “Ed Woodward/Glazer“ last 10 years of mismanagement. pic.twitter.com/r5ALWj40Y0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 7, 2022

Neville has discussed the Ed Woodward and Glazer era in the past and fans have let him know how they feel about it all.

Although supporters are happy Woodward has been moved on, no one is exactly welcoming the new CEO Richard Arnold with open arms.

After all, Arnold played his part in United’s failures of the past as he was a part of the team then too, just in a different capacity.

It’s understood he’s more willing to let the footballing decisions be made by footballing people but that remains to be seen as of now.

Fans don’t really think any true change will happen so long as the owners remain in place.

Having said that, there’s a hope that those in charge will put full trust in Ralf Rangnick and allow him to do what he is so clearly good at doing.

If the German boss is allowed to restructure the club and doesn’t have his hands tied then there’s a possibility the club can succeed with the current owners still in charge.

However, that won’t change fans’ feelings towards the Glazers ownership and their business model.

After all, the club is massive amounts of debt and the owners consistently take out dividends.