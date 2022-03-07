Marcus Rashford asks for ‘clarity’ about his Man United future

Marcus Rashford is unhappy at Manchester United and is considering leaving, according to a new report.

Rashford has only started two of United’s last 11 Premier League games under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Despite the absence of Anthony Martial, who is on loan at Sevilla, Mason Greenwood, who has been suspended by the club, and Edinson Cavani through injury, the 24-year-old has still been unable to find regular minutes on the pitch.

Rangnick has afforded more starts (six) to 19-year-old Anthony Elanga than to Rashford in that period.

This has left the England man questioning his future, according to The Guardian.

‘Marcus Rashford is considering his future … after growing unhappy with his game time under Ralf Rangnick,’ the outlet says.

‘The forward hopes the situation will improve but is giving serious consideration for the first time to asking for a move from his boyhood club.

‘He is frustrated at not playing more. He missed the opening two months of the season because of a shoulder operation.

‘Rangnick will remain in interim charge only until the end of the season and Rashford must weigh up whether he thinks the picture will improve for him under the next manager.’

The article, written by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and The Guardian’s leading United reporter Jamie Jackson, then continues with a sentence more in keeping with a press release than with a report, saying:

‘The England international would welcome any clarity the club can provide.’

The tone of the article as a whole, but this sentence in particular, reeks of Rashford’s people having given the Guardian the story to send a public warning shot across the club’s bows.

Rashford is a home-grown hero at the club and may hope that fans will be appalled at his treatment under Rangnick, who has also mentioned his need to improve at recent press conferences.

However, many fans may agree with Rangnick, as when Rashford has been given chances in recent games, he has not performed well and his body language has been poor.