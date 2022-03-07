Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag’s rankings at Manchester United

Manchester United’s ranking of their managerial candidates involving Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag has reportedly changed.

The search for a new manager is understood to be fully underway at Old Trafford as they look to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanently.

According to The Guardian, Pochettino has gone from club favourite to being level with Ten Hag, though United are not only looking at the talented duo.

Ajax’s success so far in the Eredivisie has seen him go up a level in the eyes of the hierarchy.

Pochettino is ‘seriously interested’ in joining the Red Devils but the club themselves are aware of how difficult it will be to convince PSG to let him go.

The French giants are keen to ensure he leaves ‘on their terms’ and won’t be forced into losing him.

Manchester United are understood to have already been in contact with both managers as they continue their efforts for finding a new manager.

Fans have been leaning towards Ten Hag of late as his Ajax side have been impressive this season, and not just because of their standing in the league.

The Dutch manager has his players playing in a unified way that supporters are desperate to see at United.

It helps that Ajax have scored 74 goals and conceded just nine all season long- a remarkable 65 goal difference.

The air of mystery and excitement surrounding Ten Hag is another thing that perhaps gives him a bit of an edge over Pochettino.

After all, United fans know the Argentinian and are well aware of his strengths, and most importantly his weaknesses.