Ralf Rangnick unimpressed by Manchester United players’ mentality

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly been left less than impressed by his players’ mental strength since arriving.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job on the back of some spineless performances from his squad and it seems the German has noticed some big problems.

According to ESPN, Rangnick has pinpointed a weakness in the character of the squad, feeling they fail to respond once challenged on the field.

It’s understood only Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw have shown the type of personality the German boss wanted to see in regards to overcoming adversity.

Rangnick and his staff are said to have been shocked by how frequently dominant performances fell apart and resulted in disappointing draws.

It’s believed McTominay and Shaw are the only ones who respond adequately when the team fall behind in matches or lose their lead.

ESPN claim that sources have told them some players focus on their mistakes while others lose focus by becoming too frustrated with teammates or tactics.

Fans have been well aware of the mental weaknesses in the squad but they will be wondering what happened that allowed it to deteriorate.

After all, this is the same group of players who secured numerous comeback wins under Solskjaer and held a record for unbeaten away runs.

The players also seemed to be united and were willing to fight for the cause no matter what.

However, that hasn’t seemed to be the case this season with some supporters blaming Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival and others blaming the excessive deadwood at the club.

Others don’t blame any specific player but pinpoint the loss to Villareal in the Europa League final last season as the breaking point.