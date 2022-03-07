Ralph Hasenhuttl being considered for the Manchester United manager position

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been added to the list of potential managers to succeed Ralf Rangnick next season.

The club continues its search for a new permanent manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of last year.

Rangnick was appointed on an interim basis with the view of a two-year consultancy role starting from next season.

According to The Mirror, after impressive results since his arrival to the Saints, Hasenhuttl is currently being considered and has been added to a list of potential new managers.

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino still remain the top targets for the job and it is good to see Man United considering other options in case the main targets fail.

Rangnick is already aware of Hasenhuttl’s work after working together at RB Leipzig previously.

The Peoples Person recently reported the current complicated relationship between the two coaches so a move would be very interesting to see.

Football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher appear to be taking the lead in regard to the decision on the club’s next permanent manager.

It has recently been reported that talks are set to continue with managerial targets over the next couple of weeks.

United are hoping to hire a new manager as soon as possible so a nice and smooth transition into the next season takes place.

The Mirror reports that Hasenhuttl is ambitious and would jump at the chance to become the next United boss.

It would be the next step up in his career after moving to England from Germany in 2018.

The Saints saw an impressive run end over the weekend with Aston Villa beating them 4-0.

United fans will be looking forward to seeing a new manager in placce and will be hoping that the club can leave this season behind them with a Champions League spot in the bag.

