Manchester United defence unworthy of much-needed silverware

Manchester United’s defensive woes have long been advertised this season and the statistic below shows just why.

There’s no chance Ralf Rangnick or any manager will be able to challenge for silverware if a leaky defence isn’t sorted out.

https://twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1501197397422223363?s=20&t=Whq8Dl5mlLBLxubgre621Q

As the Tweet says, United’s 38 goals conceded in the league is even more than Chelsea and Manchester City’s combined 36.

In fairness, the two sides’ defences have been remarkable this season but it certainly doesn’t excuses the Red Devils’ poor performances.

Rangnick’s introduction had seen an improvement in defending but that failed to show when the team shipped four goals vs City.

Admittedly, the defending was comical on the day and it was obvious the errors were individual rather than structural or tactical.

Rangnick’s 4-2-4 setup was questioned by fans but not much was read into it and more blame was placed on the players than the manager.

Simply put, there’s no chance Manchester United will win silverware unless their defence is sorted out.

Whether that’s a personnel change or a tactical change is up to this manager and the next, particularly the next.

The current defence has more or less been put together by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer barring Luke Shaw so it will be interesting to see if the next manager feels it’s a good enough defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire are perhaps the two whose futures are most uncertain but nothing is certain until the new boss comes in.