Manchester United fans given updates on Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw

Manchester United have received a timely boost with Raphael Varane being pictured coming into training.

The talented defender was missing from the heavy 4-1 defeat to Manchester City and fans were eager to see him back in action.

https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1501515055640231936?s=20&t=VBZPtGZE94wmFHMKTmCSTA

https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1501514202418196483?s=20&t=rZePeDoBcZBVKkrTXwbTzg

Luckily Varane didn’t suffer any injuries and was simply missing on the day due to testing positive for Covid-19.

It now seems that given he’s back in training that he is back and should be available for selection.

Unfortunately Luke Shaw wasn’t seen and that means he’s likely to miss the clash vs Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend.

It is still possible the Englishman will test negative and come into work between now and then but so far there isn’t any good news on that front.

Fans will be hoping their positive tests doesn’t turn into an outbreak as it did in the past but for now they are the only two who’ve had such results.

Shaw and Varane will be key for United’s upcoming matches so the hope is both can be present and available for selection.

Fans criticised both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for their respective performances in the loss to City.

Many felt the defeat wasn’t down to a collective defensive issue but rather individual defensive errors that were difficult to watch.