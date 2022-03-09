Manchester United’s dressing room morale at an all time low

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s team selections are reportedly causing other players within the squad to be very unhappy with the current situation.

Not so long ago, people could argue that this team had the best morale in the Premier League and there wasn’t a single player who was unhappy.

However, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, it feels like the players are still adjusting to the new manager and have suffered a massive culture shock.

Many of the squad have become unhappy with not playing or with the current setup and it looks like Man United are crashing down.

According to the Manchester Evening News, morale remains low and last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League didn’t help either.

The reason behind such a drastic change in morale is said to be because of the team selections going into every match.

This was a minor problem under Solskjaer where he refused to pick certain players in easier competitions such as Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Dean Henderson.

Now, many more, including Marcus Rashford, who was a substitute during the Manchester derby despite being on the only striker available, are upset.

According to the outlet, one player has referred to another teammate as a ‘teacher’s pet’ because of their continued appearances while the accuser has failed with minutes on the pitch.

Other players are unimpressed with United’s board hiring Rangnick who was a sporting director in Russia and Germany beforehand.

His other managerial stints only saw him win the German Cup with Schalke in 2011.

Some players are not shifting the blame for this season’s decline on the interim manager who was originally contracted for six months.

The right-back situation has also been an unimpressive situation for many players who are wondering why Victor Lindelof started vs. Atletico Madrid despite having two fit right-backs.

Dalot has managed to claim the role but in recent matches, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reclaimed the position.

United fans will be hoping the next permanent manager can sort out the horrendous morale the team are currently going through.