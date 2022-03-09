Newcastle United step up interest in Boubacar Kamara with Atletico Madrid in pole position

Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Manchester United target Boubacar Kamara with Atletico Madrid throwing their name into the bag.

The Peoples Person recently reported that many more clubs have entered the race to sign the young and talented defensive midfielder.

The 22-year-old will not be extending his contract with French club Marseille and will be leaving on a free transfer this summer.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle have stepped up talks to land the youngster on a free transfer this summer.

This could be alarming for Man United who are waiting it out a little longer but they might want to jump the gun and also open talks with the midfielder.

It was a bit of a scramble during the January transfer window for Newcastle who spent the most money in the entire league thanks to their recent takeover.

However, this summer will be much more organised and landing the Frenchman will be seen as a big coup for the club.

The French media are claiming that the next club for the midfielder will have to pay wages of up to £150,000-a-week which could be seen as a steep climb for Newcastle.

Man United, West Ham, and Crystal Palace all remain in the mix to land the midfielder but will need to hurry up.

There is one situation stopping Newcastle and that is having to offload players before trying to land anyone else due to the Premier League registration limits.

According to Foot Mercato, Atletico are in pole position to sign Kamara this summer.

The Spanish club tried to sign him during the final days of the winter transfer window but didn’t manage to agree on a potential move in time for the deadline.

They still remain interested today and are considered one of the most likely destinations for Kamara once his contract expires at the end of June.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone is a huge admirer of the defensive midfielder and a verbal agreement is in place but nothing has been agreed yet.

This leaves little hope for all the English clubs including United who still remain interested in the midfielder.