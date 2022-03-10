Erik ten Hag: Manchester United target would be ‘very keen’ on talks

Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag is reportedly ‘very keen’ on beginning talks over a potential move.

The Ajax boss has often been linked with the job at Old Trafford and he’s certainly the fans’ favourite.

Erik ten Hag “sounded out” by intermediaries – but no official contact from Manchester United. Focus is on Ajax – but he’d be “very keen” to talk to United. Clubs share good relations – van der Sar Ajax CEO. SSN reported in November #1 choice was Poch. #2 ten Hag. #tenHag #MUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) March 10, 2022

United have had a past of ‘sounding out’ managers or transfer targets through intermediaries and so it’s no surprise they’re doing the same now.

This is to effectively guage the person in question’s interest while not risking the club’s reputation by apparently chasing everyone.

The Red Devils only move for their targets in an official capacity when they feel for certain their bids or offers will be accepted.

Ten Hag has a number of attractive characteristics that seemingly make him the ideal candidate to hire.

His team’s ‘total football’ approach and unified way of playing is naturally being praised, particularly when people see it being performed on the grand European stage of the Champions League.

He looks set to win the league with Ajax this season and has shown he’s capable of doing a lot with not much in regards to finances.

Ten Hag has also shown an ability to blood youngsters and develop players and that’s certainly attractive to the fans.

As the tweet above said, Manchester United do have a good relationship with Ajax because of past purchases and sales but particularly because their former player Edwin van der Sar is the CEO there.

It’s also understood Ten Hag won’t cost much to hire in regards to a release clause and that definitely makes him attractive to the board.