Jamie Carragher: Manchester United should job on Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to pounce on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and hire him.

The uncertainty surrounding the London club means the German manager may suddenly be on the market.

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: “Given the events at Chelsea, United’s decision to wait until the end of the season presents them with a choice no-one could have foreseen. One of the best managers in the world – the current Fifa coach of the year – must be top of their list.”

“No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of United’s stature, he must take it.”

“United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.”

“It would be negligent of United to fail to sound him out. As a coach, he is exactly what they need.”

“He is the only coach in England who comes close to being in the same class as Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.”

“He has also shown he has the temperament to work at the biggest clubs managing big players.”

“Whoever takes over at Old Trafford will have a clean slate, empowered to clear out the toxic influences at the training ground. They need a big personality to do that.”

“With respect to Pochettino – who I have always rated very highly – Tuchel got more out of the PSG squad than his successor. In fairness to both, the PSG squad is unmanageable.”

“Pochettino would almost certainly welcome a way out to Manchester. He should have been given the United job years ago.”

“Let’s not forget that his [Tuchel mentor – Ralf Rangnick – is in temporary charge. If United are as keen to retain Rangnick’s services in an advisory capacity as they claimed when recruiting him – and they ask him who should take over – who will he tell them to call?”

Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich has been caught up in the mess surrounding his club as well as the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

This has led to him being sanctioned by the UK government and it could mean several things may happen.

This uncertainty makes it difficult for the players, the staff, and the fans as they wait to find out what the repercussions of such a decision are.

It’s understood, at the moment at least, that Chelsea can’t sign any players and can’t renew any current players’ contracts.

New ticket sales have also been stopped and it’s believed Abramovich can’t even sell his club to an interested owner.

Tuchel’s future is just as uncertain as anyone else and it’s left Carragher to believe United should take advantage of such a situation.

Rumours have already begun claiming the club are considering it but will still weigh up all their options to ensure they make a comprehensive decision.

The Red Devils’ fan base have not been totally opposed to the idea and it remains to be seen whether the rumours will gain momentum or not.