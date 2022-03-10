Player ratings: Manchester United u18s 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers u18s

Manchester United’s u18s secured passage to the finals of the FA Youth Cup last night with a dominating performance over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 7 – Wasn’t called into action much but easily dealt with it when he was.

Marc Jurado – 7 – Had a tough task dealing with the pace of Tyler Roberts but did well on the whole. Could have offered more in possession.

Rhys Bennett – 7.5 – A strong and composed performance from the captain. Made a mistake on one clearance but had a very solid match apart from that.

Tyler Fredricson – 8 – Strong performance at the back and wasn’t shy to get stuck into some meaty challenges. Also moved the ball around well.

Sam Murray – 7 – Got forward well, putting in a few good crosses and was very good at keeping possession down the left wing. Defensively was decent but allowed a bit too much space on the wings at times.

Kobbie Mainoo – 9 – An all-round dominating performance. Covered every blade of grass and won countless duels in the midfield while also showing elegance and grace on the ball to launch attacks with surging runs and penetrating passes.

Dan Gore – 8 – Showed a tough tackling side to his game with some impressive physical duels. Played it simple in possession for the most part, keeping the ball ticking over.

Sam Mather – 7 – A few flashes of his technical ability such as the assist for Garnacho but didn’t get involved as much as you want before being subbed off.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 8.5 – While Luka Modric was doing it at the Bernabeu, he seemingly had a doppelganger at Old Trafford. Pulling the strings and tearing Wolves defence apart with inch perfect passing, the Norwegian created chance after chance.

Alejandro Garnacho – 8.5 – A menace for any defender with his constant running and blistering pace. With a bit more luck in finishing, he could have easily had more than just the one goal.

Charlie McNeill – 9 – It looked like open season for him out there the way he was finding space and creating openings. Finished with two goals but could have easily had more to his name.

Substitutes

Maxi Oyedele – 7.5 – A typical solid performance where he eats up the ground in midfield and offers a good all around game defensively and in possession.

Joe Hugill – N/A – Was only introduced in the last minute

Omari Forson – N/A – Was only introduced in the last minute

