Raphael Varane back in full training ahead of Tottenham Hotspur tie

Raphael Varane is back in full training for Manchester United and could feature in Saturday’s crunch Premier League game against Spurs.

Varane missed Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City after testing positive for Covid-19 but rejoined training yesterday.

The Frenchman’s availability will once again put the spotlight on out-of-form captain Harry Maguire, whose centre-back partnership with Victor Lindelof on Sunday was once again seemingly ripped apart at will in the 4-1 defeat.

Varane and Lindelof have performed well as a duo compared to any other combination and with time running out to steady the sinking ship, manager Ralf Rangnick has a big decision to make.

Meanwhile, according to the club’s official website, Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone, away from the group, as he attempts to recover from a hip flexor problem that kept him out of the same game.

With just two days of training left ahead of Saturday’s 5.30pm kick off, the Portuguese star’s availability remains in doubt.

On the other hand, Edinson Cavani has continued to train well and should definitely be able to take part this time.

Rangnick had expected the Uruguayan to be available for the City game, having already been in training for a few days, but the player did not feel ready to rejoin the squad and United were left with no recognised centre forwards, other than perhaps Marcus Rashford.

Luke Shaw also missed the City game due to testing positive for Covid-19 and it is unclear as to whether he, too, has recovered.

Meanwhile, Spurs have very few fitness problems, with just Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon the only potential absentees.

Saturday’s Old Trafford encounter is a must-win for United if they are to retain any hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via the Premier League route.

The Red Devils lie fifth in the table, one point behind Arsenal who have three games in hand. Spurs are seventh but only two points behind United with two games in hand.

West Ham are also still in the mix, lying in sixth place just two points behind United having played the same number of games.