Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar suffers thigh injury before crucial Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid could be without forward Thomas Lemar for their away clash with Manchester United next week after suffering a thigh injury.

The two clubs face each other once again in the Champions League after the 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The match saw Joao Felix score a wonderful goal inside the first 10 minutes with Anthony Elanga rescuing the situation for Man United in the 80th minute.

Since then, both teams have competed in their respective leagues with United suffering a 4-1 derby defeat and Atletico winning 3-1 against Real Betis.

According to Sport Witness, during the Spanish side’s league match, Lemar suffered a thigh injury after having to stretch excessively due to a challenge.

As the player attends physiotherapy and rehabilitation, his appearance in the second leg vs. United seems to be in huge doubt.

Lemar has already had an injury-hit campaign due to several muscle injuries and catching Coronavirus.

In the first leg, he was used as a substitute and was fully expected to be used as another reinforcement this upcoming Tuesday.

It was the player’s first match in a while and was only regaining full match fitness which explains why he was only used for the last 14 minutes of United’s away fixture.

United have suffered from an injury problem up top as well with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo missing the derby.

It’s fully expected that they will play a part in the fixture on Tuesday but will face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend before the all-important Champions League home fixture.

Atletico will be hoping for a speedy recovery for Lemar, who will want everyone ready for next week.

