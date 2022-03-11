Home » David Ornstein confirms Manchester United’s managerial search

David Ornstein confirms Manchester United’s managerial search

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
John Murtough

Manchester United fans have been told roughly when to expect their new manager to be hired, as rumours over who it may be continue to grow.

Ralf Rangnick is the current manager but only on an interim basis and is expected to move up into an advisory role once the summer comes around.

Rangnick is meant to be in his advisory role for a further two years as he attempts to help and structure the club to ensure continued and sustained success.

It’s understood the German manager will have a say in who is hired next and it’s believed he has pushed for Ajax’s Erik ten Hag to be the one selected.

Naturally the board are still keen on PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino and it’s said these two talented managers are the main candidates.

Other candidates include the likes of Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, and Spain’s Luis Enrique.

As The Athletic’s David Ornstein says above, United are ‘well into the process’ of bringing in a new manager and have already met some of the candidates.

It seems conversations are ongoing and supporters have been told it won’t be too long before the board narrow in on who will be in charge at Old Trafford.

The sooner someone is hired the sooner they will have a say on which players might be signed this summer.

The club’s recruiting department will obviously have their own list of targets but it can’t be tailored until a manager is hired.

Latest Top Stories...

Flamengo fans disappointed with Andreas Pereira as proposed...

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss out: Predicted Man United...

Jamie Carragher: Manchester United should job on Chelsea’s...

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United target would be...

100 games: A look back at Manchester United...

‘What might have been’: Frank O’Farrell, the man...