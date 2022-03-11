David Ornstein confirms Manchester United’s managerial search

Manchester United fans have been told roughly when to expect their new manager to be hired, as rumours over who it may be continue to grow.

Ralf Rangnick is the current manager but only on an interim basis and is expected to move up into an advisory role once the summer comes around.

🗣️ "United by their own standards can't let what's been happening go on for much longer." David Ornstein reports that Manchester United have spoken to some of the candidates for the permanent managerial role as the Early Kick Off Panel discuss the situation at the club. pic.twitter.com/GR2aSNPObE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 11, 2022

🗣️ @David_Ornstein: "#mufc are well into the process to appoint a manager. They have met some candidates – dialogue is flowing and they want to make a decision soon as they can. I don't think it'll be too long before we get a clear idea of who's it going to be." [@SkySportsNews] — UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 (@UtdDistrict) March 11, 2022

Rangnick is meant to be in his advisory role for a further two years as he attempts to help and structure the club to ensure continued and sustained success.

It’s understood the German manager will have a say in who is hired next and it’s believed he has pushed for Ajax’s Erik ten Hag to be the one selected.

Naturally the board are still keen on PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino and it’s said these two talented managers are the main candidates.

Other candidates include the likes of Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, and Spain’s Luis Enrique.

As The Athletic’s David Ornstein says above, United are ‘well into the process’ of bringing in a new manager and have already met some of the candidates.

It seems conversations are ongoing and supporters have been told it won’t be too long before the board narrow in on who will be in charge at Old Trafford.

The sooner someone is hired the sooner they will have a say on which players might be signed this summer.

The club’s recruiting department will obviously have their own list of targets but it can’t be tailored until a manager is hired.