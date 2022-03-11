Flamengo fans disappointed with Andreas Pereira as proposed permanent transfer could collapse

Andreas Pereira’s proposed permanent transfer to Flamengo from Manchester United looks set to collapse as fans continue to boo dreadful performances.

The Peoples Person recently confirmed that the two clubs had agreed on a €10millon fee despite having a €20m release clause set in the deal.

We then reported that ever since the proposed transfer became known for Flamengo fans, doubts about the permanent switch became apparent due to recent performances.

Talks had been continuing since January and everything was in place for a move to happen once the loan deal expired in June.

However, as United have dallied in finalising the small print, fans had been disappointed with Pereira, especially after his mistake that cost his team a major cup final.

Since then, his performances have been below par with fans continuing to be vocal about the Brazilian’s display.

Flamengo fans are now urging the club to forget about the deal in place and let the midfielder return to his parent club.

According to Sport Witness, pundit Pedro Certezas has named Everton as a potential solution for Pereira.

“It’ll be better for the player and for the club if Andreas Pereira leaves.

“No matter what he does, he will always be scarred by the mistake in the Libertadores final. And he still has a market in Europe, at a second-tier team, like Lazio, Everton,” said Pedro Certezas.

“He’s not playing well here in Brazil and what he did against Vasco you can see that it has full psychological influence.”

The 26-year-old has a contract that lasts until June 2023 so United will be desperate to move him on this summer or they could risk losing him on a free transfer.

While playing in the Premier League, he appeared 42 times and scored two goals for United, regularly operating in the central or attacking midfield role.

Everton recently captured Donny van de Beek on loan despite having a difficult relationship with the United board.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a potential permanent deal with Flamengo collapse at this stage, but it will be in United’s best interest to find a new club for the midfielder as soon as possible.

