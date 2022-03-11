Manchester United: Statistic shows abysmal inability to control matches

Manchester United fans have long felt this season has been a failure or at the very least an underachieving one.

The statistics certainly suggest supporters are right to feel the way they do and now a new statistic has emerged to give clarity on it.

Newcastle United have now spent more time in a leading position across matches in 2021-22 than Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/9IWXC1dRhQ — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) March 11, 2022

As can be seen from the Tweet above, United have been so poor (and Newcastle so good of late), that the one-time relegation candidates have now spent more time leading matches than Ralf Rangnick’s men.

The statistic is certainly shocking and shows that even when the Red Devils are getting the necessary results, they are not dominating matches.

Even when the three points is won, Manchester United are doing so from losing, or drawing positions, or are winning matches in the latter stages of a game.

Rangnick was keen to stress the importance of controlling matches when he discussed how United could improve on his arrival.

That’s not to say he hasn’t improved the team but it’s safe to say he would have liked to have seen more progress in an area he deems crucial.

The statistic says the Red Devils have spent 23% of their time in winning positions within a match, 58% of it drawing, and the remaining 18% losing.

In fact, Manchester United’s 58% of drawing time is actually the highest in the league, proving an inability to really put teams to the sword.

It’s been well-advertised that United have not been clinical this season and this is yet another statistic that proves it.

The hope is they can build on what Rangnick has done and spend more time winning matches which will naturally give fans relief.