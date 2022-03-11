Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shares special moment with Karna Solskjaer

Manchester United legend and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got to share a special moment with his daughter and it’s safe to say it will leave fans in tears.

The Norwegian great was sacked towards the end of last year and replaced temporarily by Ralf Rangnick but he’s still been around Manchester because his daughter still represents the team.

Proud moment for Ole, a father watching his daughter lift a trophy. Amazing scenes! Karna Solskjaer smashing it as always.#mufc #MUFC_FAMILY #muwomen pic.twitter.com/pOZLXqGd5L — Jonathan (@JonFosterMUFC) March 9, 2022

The Women’s U21 team managed to win the WSL Academy Cup, beating Birmingham City 4-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

Karna is believed to have played a role in two of the goals and featured for around an hour.

Solskjaer’s dismisal was difficult to take for many United fans but the overall belief was that it was the right decision.

Perhaps the former striker could have turned things around now that it has been shown to be obvious that the players were the problem, or at least a big part of it.

Rangnick has steadied the ship since but on many occassions his squad of players have let him down and it looks as though it could lead to the club missing out on Champions League qualification.

Solskjaer’s staff have also been dismantled a little with the likes of Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna both leaving Old Trafford too.

Although his reign ended painfully, he delivered many positive moments for the fans and many still remember him fondly.

Supporters would undoubtedly love it if his daughter can replicate even a piece of her father’s legacy at the club.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to find out who will be hired next as manager as Rangnick is only in charge on an interim basis.