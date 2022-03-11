Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both fit for Tottenham Hotspur fixture

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says he expects both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will be available for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Rangnick also confirmed that Luke Shaw is still testing positive for Covid-19 and will not be available for the game.

He also said there was a question mark over Scott McTominay’s fitness.

‘With regard to players, we will still miss out Luke Shaw.

‘He’s, until yesterday, still being tested positive with Covid.

‘And Scotty is a question mark, he had some problems with his calf so we have to wait and see until today after training but right now it’s more likely that he will not be available, because if we risk him tomorrow he will more likely be out for the game on Tuesday.

‘That’s why I tend with some muscular issues even moreso if it’s the calf muscle, I tend to be careful.’

In regard to Ronaldo, Rangnick said:

‘Yes he resumed full training yesterday, he trained the full session, I expect him to be in training today as well, he trained well like the rest of the group.

‘So I would have thought that he’s available for tomorrow.’

Questioned about Ronaldo’s happiness and his unsanctioned Portugal trip last weekend, the boss said ‘I haven’t asked him if he’s happy at Manchester, at this club.

‘For me it’s important that he’s fit again and that he resumed training yesterday.

‘It doesn’t make sense to look back at what was happening in the last six or seven days.

‘Important is that he and Edi, by the way, are back in training. I would have thought he is available for tomorrow.’