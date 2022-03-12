Atletico Madrid keen to explore Marcus Rashford transfer

Marcus Rashford could leave Manchester United at the end of this season, with a number of clubs having been linked with the England man.

The academy graduate has grown increasingly disenchanted with life at Old Trafford under interim manager Ralf Rangnick and is reported to be considering his future at the club.

A lot could depend on who is appointed next permanent manager by the club and how Rashford would fit with their personality and style of play, but the once unthinkable possibility of the 24-year-old leaving his boyhood club is now very much on the cards.

‘Rashford has been the subject of serious interest from Barcelona in the past,’ The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell notes.

‘He ended that pursuit by signing his current contract in July 2019. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have considered approaches, to lighter degrees.

‘As far as the current landscape goes, Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who visit United for a Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday, are said to be keeping an eye on developments.’

It is a claim that makes a lot of sense in terms of playing style, opportunity and prestige.

Diego Simeone’s preferred 4-4-2 formation and recent emphasis on possession-based football would suit Rashford’s game.

At 35, Luis Suarez does not have many more years in him and Rashford could be seen as a successor to the Uruguayan.

With the exception of prodigy João Felix and Renan Lodi (who is 23 years and 11 months old), the age profile of Simeone’s squad is all 24 and over, making 24-year-old Rashford the perfect age for acquisition.

Atleti also have form in bringing England players to the club, with Kieran Trippier having spent three years at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Earlier reports claimed that PSG had lined up Rashford as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé when it became clear he might leave.

However, after another disappointing season for the United man, it seems unlikely that the French giants will still be interested.

The forward’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the 2022/23 season but United have an option of a further year. There is therefore no urgency to sell the player, but the club will be aware that their position will be much stronger this summer than in the next.