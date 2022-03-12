Cristiano Ronaldo posts incredible statistics as he destroys Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo put in a man-of-the-match performance this evening as Man United overcame Spurs 3-2 in a ding-dong encounter at Old Trafford.

After a barren patch riddled with frustration and bad temperedness, Ronaldo was back to his best today and virtually won the game single-handed with a sublime hat-trick.

Opta Joe notes that at 37 years and 35 days old, Ronaldo became second oldest player in Premier League history to net a treble after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (who was 37 years and 146 days old).

It was the 49th hat-trick of the legend’s club career, an astonishing feat.

49 – Cristiano Ronaldo (37y & 35d) has scored the 49th hat-trick of his club career, while he becomes the second oldest player in Premier League history to net a treble after Teddy Sheringham in August 2003 (37y & 146d). Speechless. pic.twitter.com/FUwWb6Axet — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2022

Statman Dave adds that Ronaldo won four out of four aerial duels, completed 13 out of 14 final third passes and had a 95% pass accuracy overall.

In addition, the 37-year-old had seven shots of which five were on target.

Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs Tottenham: 100% aerial duels won (4/4)

93% final third pass accuracy (13/14)

95% pass accuracy (38/40)

54 total touches

5 shots on target (5/7)

3 goals scored Football's all-time top scorer with a Man of the Match performance. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/E3qJjzVN7m — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 12, 2022

It was a joy to see United’s striker return to form in such spectacular style.

With a Champions League round of 16 second leg tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, his timing is perfect.

The win also leaves the Red Devils in a much stronger position to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish.

They are now five points ahead of Spurs, although the Londoners have two games in hand.

It also puts them back in fourth spot, although Arsenal are just two points behind with four games in hand.