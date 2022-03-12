Fred: Manchester United star puts in all-action performance vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United star Fred was in fine form during the crucial win over Tottenham Hotspur as he put in a battling performance.

The Brazilian midfielder used to be scapegoated in the past but has proven his worth of late and fans were certainly impressed by his display.

Fred's game by numbers vs Tottenham: 100% successful dribbles (4/4)

86% pass accuracy (38/44)

80% long pass accuracy (4/5)

8 ball recoveries

5 duels won

3 chances created

2 blocks made

1 assist A complete midfield performance. 💪🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Cvjgz4cmI9 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 12, 2022

United beat the away side 3-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo but Fred is equally deserving of praise.

With Nemanja Matic behind him, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man could go about his business freely.

Fred appears to be at his best when he’s allowed to do that and the stats above seem to suggest that’s true.

Completing all four of his dribbles and recovering the ball eight times shows what kind of all action display he put in.

Winning five duels, making two blocks, grabbing an assist after creating three chances, and completing four of five long passes proves how box to box he was.

It’s the type of performance that shows why Jose Mourinho splurged so much money on him in the past but unfortunately he’s not been allowed to show it enough.

Almost all of the time that Fred has been at Old Trafford he’s been forced to play without a defensive midfielder behind him, and he’s paid the price for it.

Manchester United know they need a defensive midfielder but it’s fair to say Fred equally needs one too if he wants to continue to shine.

Fans were certainly impressed with his performance and the hope is he can continue to have the platform to put in similar shifts.