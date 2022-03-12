Jadon Sancho: Manchester United star runs Tottenham Hotspur ragged

The headlines will all be about Cristiano Ronaldo after his stunning performance vs Tottenham Hotspur and rightly so but Jadon Sancho deserves plenty of praise too.

The young Englishman has continued to go from strength to strength and that was no different in the 3-2 victory.

Jadon Sancho's game by numbers vs Tottenham: 100% shot accuracy (1/1)

90% pass accuracy (36/40)

54 total touches

7 ball recoveries

4 ground duels won

4 chances created

2 interceptions

1 assist Another excellent performance. ✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/r3V0vaSlGq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo scored all three goals in what has instantly become a classic of a game from Old Trafford.

Although the neutrals would have enjoyed it, United fans will definitely feel they didn’t need the rollercoaster of emotions.

Sancho’s assist will naturally win him plaudits but there was plenty he did right in what was a big match.

His seven ball recoveries and four ground duels won were crucial in a match where he had to ensure he defended just as good as he did attack.

Another impressive stat is the four chances he created whilst maintaining a 90% pass accuracy in a high pressure match.

Sancho isn’t just a brilliant winger capable of great speed and one that’s willing to work hard, he’s also a big creator.

United fans will be hoping he can continue to get better as he’s very nearly at the type of form that saw him purchased for such a large fee.

It’s likely supporters will see him at his absolute best next season but for now he’s already a joy to watch.

Luckily his form kicked in now and he’s managed to turn around the current campaign, and Ralf Rangnick is clearly a fan.