Player ratings: Man United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur – Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass

Manchester United won 3-2 against Spurs at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Nearly got a hand to the pen, otherwise didn’t really have much to do despite the scoreline.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Made an excellent goal-line clearance in the first half but didn’t do enough to impress generally.

Raphael Varane 7 – Did nothing wrong.

Harry Maguire 3 – Horrid own goal. When is he going to be dropped? It’s getting embarrassing.

Alex Telles 6 – Was a little unfortunate on the penalty. Perhaps if he changes his name to Eric Dier, he’d do better. Had a great game otherwise, really energetic and positive.

Nemanja Matic 8 – Right now, isn’t he better in that holding role than McTominay? Superb chip through to Sancho for the second goal.

Fred/strong> 7.5 – Played very well.

Paul Pogba 6.5 – A few lovely passes but would have liked to see a little more from Pogs.

Marcus Rashford 6.5 – A little better from Rashford without setting the world on fire. At least he put his foot on the ball and looked for options.

Cristiano Ronaldo 10 – The GOAT is back. Superb hat-trick. What a performance.

Jadon Sancho 8.5 – Putting in consistently great performances lately. What a joy to watch.

Substitutes

Anthony Elanga 6 – Didn’t really get into the game.

Edinson Cavani 6 – Didn’t have much influence.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Not much time to make an impact.