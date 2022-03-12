Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford can leave Man United in the summer

Marcus Rashford can leave Manchester United in the summer if he wants, interim manager Ralf Rangnick says.

The England man has been widely reported to be considering his future at the club and Rangnick was asked about it at yesterday’s pre-match press conference ahead of today’s Premier League clash against Spurs.

‘I spoke with him yesterday and the day before yesterday so I don’t know anything about that,’ the manager said.

‘He didn’t say anything to me. He said to me he was happy and he wants to perform on a high level here for the club.

‘He didn’t mention a thing about not being happy here.’

When pressed on the issue, Rangnick added:

‘For me this is not a worry at all.

‘The worry is, or my concern, what I am trying to achieve with him is what we did with, for example, Anthony [Elanga], with Jadon [Sancho], with one or two other young players that we had. It’s just to improve his performance and make sure he gets the best version of himself.

The reporter then referred to the lack of game time as being Rashford’s main concern.

‘I don’t think that he had not enough game time,’ the manager responded.

‘He’s had in those 13, 14 games that I’ve been here now, he played more games from the start than he didn’t. So I don’t think this is an issue.

‘And he never said anything about that when we spoke yesterday.

‘But again, the window is closed right now. Even in case, suppose he and his agents or his family at one stage in the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that. But in the summer.

‘Now, the window’s closed and it’s got nothing to do with tomorrow’s game or with the game on Tuesday [against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League].’

If Rashford does decide to leave, one potential destination is Atletico Madrid, according to a new report.