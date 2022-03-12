Thomas Tuchel: Ralf Rangnick believes Chelsea boss could be an option for Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Following the uncertainty around the London club, some believe that United could make an audacious swoop for the German coach.

Ex Liverpool player Jaimie Carragher has urged United to take advantage of the situation calling it a ‘no brainer.’

“United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves,” he said.

“Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.

“He is the only coach in England who comes close to being in the same class as Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.”

In his pre-match press conference for the game against Tottenham, Rangnick was asked whether Tuchel would represent a viable option for United, to which he replied:

“It doesn’t make sense at all to even think or speculate about that.”

“Yes, Thomas Tuchel is a top manager, yes I know him well, yes he was a player of mine, yes he took his first job as a coach in Stuttgart when I was the head coach.”

“He is the manager of Chelsea right now. They’re third and still in the Champions League.”

“There are issues now around the ownership of this club, (so) to speculate about him being a candidate for the job here in the summer doesn’t make sense.”

Despite blatantly dismissing the rumours, The Daily Mail claims that he secretly believes that Tuchel could be an option for United in the summer.

Tuchel has worked with Rangnick at Ulm and Stuttgart, and the two have had a good working relationship.

The German is a proven winner and would immediately transform United’s identity on the pitch.

If the crisis at Chelsea worsens, United should try their best to get him to Old Trafford.