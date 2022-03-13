Match report: Manchester United 3 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday made him the all-time top goalscorer in professional football history, but a fantastic all-round team performance helped the legendary Portuguese to achieve his goal.

United kept possession well in the opening five minutes but Spurs grew into the game.

Ronaldo, despite recent recent criticism, was back firing on all cylinders and it was the Portuguese international that put United in the lead after 12 minutes. Fred with a lovely flick for the assist found Ronaldo, who fired it into the top corner for 25 yards out.

Tottenham were knocking on the door though and moments later Ben Davis thought he’d found the equaliser but the flag went up for offside.

Both teams were having plenty of chances and it was clear from the start that it had the potential to be a high-scoring game.

Spurs drew level with a Harry Kane penalty around the half hour mark.

But any momentum Tottenham had found since their equaliser didn’t last long, as Ronaldo restored United’s lead three minutes later.

The excellent Jadon Sancho, on the break, squared it to Ronaldo who slotted it in.

It was a quiet start to the second half but neither team had finished scoring.

Around the sixty minute mark, Ronaldo had the chance to make it a hat trick as he lined up a free kick but Tottenham cleared well.

There were plenty of chances for Spurs too, first Doherty took a shot followed by Son after Kane delivered a great cross into a dangerous area.

But it was an on goal by Maguire that levelled things up for Spurs, turning in a cross from Regulion.

Could United go in front again? Could their danger man deliver?

The answer was yes, as he rose above everyone else in the box to head in a corner. It marked his 59th career hat-trick.

When he exited the pitch he received a standing ovation, what a come back for the man who has been receiving so much criticism lately.

It was a vital three points for the Reds!

Team: De Gea, Maguire, Dalot, Telles, Varane, Matic (Cavani), Fred, Rashford (Elanga), Pogba, Sancho, Ronaldo (Lindelof).

