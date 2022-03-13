Patrice Evra jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo in hilarious tweet

Former United star Patrice Evra posted a hilarious tweet to Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday after the Portuguese legend scored a superb hat-trick against Spurs in United’s 3-2 Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has come in for fierce criticism lately after a poor run of form and barren spell in front of goal left some questioning whether his 37 years were finally catching up with him.

It was widely reported that Cristiano had become a ‘problem’ at United and for manager Ralf Rangnick.

But he responded in impressive style yesterday, with a superb all-round display capped by the three quality goals.

This led the Frenchman to tweet ‘bro please keep being the problem’.

Evra, who played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2009, has become known for his humourous social media posts.

Rangnick also quipped about Ronaldo’s hat-trick after the game, saying:

‘We were just joking and maybe it makes sense to send him to Portugal for three days, then have him not training for two days, then have him back training on Thursday, if that’s the way he performs.

‘Maybe we’ll have to do that for the rest of the season.’

Ronaldo’s return to form could not have come at a better time, as United prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

The fixture is all square after a 1-1 draw in Spain and a win for United would leave them in a strong position to challenge for a trophy they last won in 2008.