Paul Pogba’s personal trainer confirms he will leave Man United this summer

Paul Pogba’s personal trainer has let it slip that the player has decided to leave Manchester United at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has refused United’s offer of a new contract and with just six months left on his old one, he is now able to talk to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement.

But with agent Mino Raiola having suffered health problems recently and with a depressed market in which few clubs would be capable of meeting his salary demands, the 29-year-old has found it hard to attract suitors.

This has prompted speculation that the Octopus might make a last-minute u-turn and accept the new deal on the Old Trafford table.

However, Pogba’s personal trainer, Coach Meddy (not “Coach Maddy” as has been reported in certain quarters) had this to say to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com:

‘Regarding Pogba, at the end of June he will no longer be a Manchester player.

‘I think it is right for him to look elsewhere, perhaps Manchester also want to refresh themselves and the most sensible thing is to separate.

‘The time will come to change and try new challenges, new emotions, new environments for both Pogba and Manchester, to try something different and maybe they will both be happy.

‘Right now I think he’s enjoying himself, they have a good team, especially since Ronaldo decided to return.

‘The problem is that the results aren’t coming.

‘A top player doesn’t waste his time on minor competitions, he wants to be motivated to play for ambitious trophies.’

That last sentence will come as a massive ‘ouch’ for Manchester United fans.

Some might argue that if United are only competing for ‘minor competitions’, it is because the players, of which Pogba is obviously one, have failed to qualify for the bigger ones.

In other words, Pogba seems to be taking no responsibility for the situation and would rather run than fight to the last to bring United back to glory.