Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay both fit for Atletico Madrid tie

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay will be available to play against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg tomorrow at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss confirmed that Fernandes and Luke Shaw had both returned to training after having missed the Spurs game due to a positive Covid-19 test.

“As it is right now we have all the players available for the game tomorrow,” Rangnick said.

“There is a small question mark over Luke Shaw, he has been training today and yesterday but we just have to wait and see if he’s fully fit in order to be available for the game.

“All the other players are back in training and should be available for tomorrow.”

On Fernandes, Rangnick said:

“Yesterday he was tested negative and that’s the reason why he could train today.”

Rangnick was joined by Alex Telles at the presser which could be a hint that the Brazilian will start at left back ahead of Luke Shaw, even though the latter has now tested negative for Covid-19.

The implication is that Shaw has had some symptoms with his infection that may make him less than 100% fit for the game.

Atletico will be without eight first team stars for the game.

The tie is poised at 1-1 after first leg goals from João Felix for Atleti and Anthony Elanga for United.

Kick off at Old Trafford will be at 8pm.