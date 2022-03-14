Covid-19 positive Bruno Fernandes doubtful for Man United’s crucial clash with Atletico Madrid

Bruno Fernandes could miss tomorrow’s Champions League Round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid after Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the Portuguese star had tested positive for Covid-19.

The fixture will be a race against time for the playmaker, whose absence from Saturday’s clash with Spurs at Old Trafford was overcome by a very positive team performance.

Luke Shaw, who was also missing due to Covid, is expected to return to training today and should feature tomorrow.

Scott McTominay should also be back in contention.

After the Spurs game, Rangnick said:

‘With Scotty, I hope so [that he will be fit] but he had some muscular problems with his calf.

‘That’s why we decided not to play him [against Tottenham], because Scotty quite like Fred, he is only valuable if he can perform with 100 percent of his physical capacity and rather than playing him at maybe 80 percent and take the risk that he will be out for Tuesday, we decided to not play him.

‘Luke hopefully will be back in training and Bruno we will have to wait and see until Tuesday. This will probably be a last-minute race with him.

‘We have to be careful with COVID tests. David [De Gea] was the same.

‘David was out [against Spurs], he was not supposed to play but then it turned out that he first fast test was false.

‘He took another one or two quick tests then a PCR test and that was negative. I only decided on Saturday morning that he was going to play.’

Meanwhile, United’s opponents face a massive injury crisis ahead of the game with no less than eight of their first team squad unavailable.

Yannick Carrasco is suspended for the game, while Thomas Lemar, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Matheus Cunha, José Gimenez and Daniel Wass are all injured.

Kondogbia’s absence in particular will be a massive blow for the Rojiblancos after dominating United’s midfield in the first leg with a superb display.

His absence will be mitigated by the return of Koke, though, who missed the match in Madrid through injury.

Angel Correa also returns having missed the first leg.