Manchester United could offer Juan Mata coaching role this summer

Manchester United could offer Juan Mata a coaching role if he decides to retire at the end of his contract in June 2022.

The midfielder has struggled for minutes in recent seasons and has barely made it on the pitch this season.

He is now approaching 34-years-old and could be making an important decision on his career at the end of the campaign.

Joining Man United in 2014, he has appeared in 277 games in all competitions, scoring 51 goals.

Despite the lack of game time, he is still registering some interest from Spanish clubs to play for them next season.

According to The Sun, Mata will be approached by United to join the coaching team next season if he makes the decision to end his playing career.

There are currently no discussions to extend his current deal by a further 12 months with it looking unlikely that he will play for the club again with the player being unhappy with the current situation.

With United’s expected behind the scenes clear out, Mata will offer endless amounts of experience for the new coaching staff and can even provide a good connection between the players and coaches.

The outlet reports that the Spanish midfielder has already started his coaching badges and management courses with some even claiming he is ready to make the step up.

Fans will remember Michael Carrick going through a similar route joining the first team setup once he retired.

The Sun managed to find a source who had plenty to say about Mata and his expertise.

“Juan can make a real contribution to United in the future,” the source said.

“He is always willing to help the younger players and has impressed the people upstairs.”

“There’s a belief he could one day follow a similar pathway as Mikel Arteta and move into coaching or management.”

Since joining United, Mata has won the FA Cup, Europa League and the EFL Cup.

It is clear to see that Mata will provide a valuable helping hand if he decides to join the coaching setup this summer.

