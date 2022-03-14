Manchester United remain keen on Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United are interested in signing goalscoring machine Robert Lewandowski this summer.

It was recently rumoured that the Polish superstar was considering his future in Germany and will be willing to move to another country if he doesn’t agree to a stay at his current club.

The Bayern Munich star is known for his output every season, already having scored 43 goals in all competitions this term.

Many clubs across the globe are interested in signing the striker but with Man United struggling to make it into the top four, it’s going to be tough to convince him to move to Manchester.

According to Sport Witness, United have made it clear that they’re absolutely interested in signing the Polish international this summer.

The 33-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down and if anything, he just keeps getting better and better.

Bayern are yet to open talks for a potential new deal which is said to have really angered the striker.

United have regularly been linked to Lewandoski and could be about to realise their dream if he leaves this summer.

A team with the Polish striker and Cristiano Ronaldo would be seen as one of the best attacks in the world.

Despite having one superstar striker already, reporter Tobias Altschäffl has confirmed United’s interest in the Bayern star.

“I can say with certainty that they are interested,” he told the Bayern Insider podcast.

“They have been interested in Lewandowski before, but that doesn’t mean that he will sign for United in the next few weeks. It’s not like that.”

“Pini Zahavi is exchanging with many clubs, and United have said that they would be interested if a situation arose that he could leave Munich.”

“We know from the reporting of the last few days and weeks apparently that anything is possible at the moment. Lewi is unhappy.”

United fans will be over the moon if the club can capture their man with the view of having a great season next year.

The Red Devils sit in fifth place in the Premier League with fourth place Arsenal having three games in hand.

