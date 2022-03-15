Cristiano Ronaldo: Stat shows just how bad Manchester United were

Manchester United great Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the only one to blame for his side crashing out of the Champions League but the stats certainly don’t read well.

Atletico Madrid beat the home side 1-0 at Old Trafford, much to the dismay of fans who no longer have anything to look forward to.

😖 Cristiano Ronaldo tonight failed to have a shot on goal in a #UCL match for the first time since 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟭… pic.twitter.com/qieyYjibfj — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 15, 2022

0 – For only the third time in his Champions League career, Cristiano Ronaldo tonight played 90+ minutes in a match in the competition without having a single shot; the others were for Man Utd v Panathinaikos in November 2003, and for Real Madrid v Barcelona in May 2011. Blank. pic.twitter.com/zTCG9e4Scg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2022

For the first time in 16 years, Cristiano Ronaldo will finish a season without a club trophy. ❌ pic.twitter.com/5lRzUn1gzQ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) March 15, 2022

Ronaldo failing to have a shot on target in the Champions League for the first time since 2011 proves just how bad the service was to him.

Of course, he could have done more to be involved in the game more but his teammates failed to find him enough in dangerous areas.

Ronaldo’s struggles was just evidence of how bad this United team are at breaking down stubborn defences, rather than being a direct contributor to it all.

Ralf Rangnick tried everything to get his players going but sadly there were simply too many underperformers to make the difference.

Naturally everything and everyone will be criticised but there was enough talent on the pitch and time to score an equaliser at the very least.

The truth is that the Red Devils failed to even truly get close to doing so, with Atletico’s goalkeeper only making one memorable save.

There have been rumours that Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford should they fail to qualify for the Champions League and time will tell if that’s true.