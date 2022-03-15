Home » Cristiano Ronaldo: Stat shows just how bad Manchester United were

Cristiano Ronaldo: Stat shows just how bad Manchester United were

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United great Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the only one to blame for his side crashing out of the Champions League but the stats certainly don’t read well.

Atletico Madrid beat the home side 1-0 at Old Trafford, much to the dismay of fans who no longer have anything to look forward to.

Ronaldo failing to have a shot on target in the Champions League for the first time since 2011 proves just how bad the service was to him.

Of course, he could have done more to be involved in the game more but his teammates failed to find him enough in dangerous areas.

Ronaldo’s struggles was just evidence of how bad this United team are at breaking down stubborn defences, rather than being a direct contributor to it all.

Ralf Rangnick tried everything to get his players going but sadly there were simply too many underperformers to make the difference.

Naturally everything and everyone will be criticised but there was enough talent on the pitch and time to score an equaliser at the very least.

The truth is that the Red Devils failed to even truly get close to doing so, with Atletico’s goalkeeper only making one memorable save.

There have been rumours that Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford should they fail to qualify for the Champions League and time will tell if that’s true.

