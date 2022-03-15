Match report: Manchester United 0 – 1 Atletico Madrid (1-2)

Manchester United have crashed out of the Champions League, losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at home and 2-1 on aggregate, leaving them with nothing left to play for this season.

The first chance came from United’s first leg hero, Anthony Elanga, who jumped spectacularly to head the ball away from the keeper and towards goal but it went just over and a questionable free kick was given to the keeper.

Both teams were up for the fight with United playing some quick and skillful football in the opening ten minutes but Atletico were pressing well too.

Elanga had another glorious chance that had you wondering how the ball didn’t find the back of the net. A great passage of play by United ended with Fernandes delivering a great ball in to the box which Elanga connected well with but the keeper, in a good position, saved it unwittingly with his head.

At the other end, a mistake from Harry Maguire gifted Atletico possession. He recovered well to make a tackle on the edge of the area but it found the feet of Rodrigo de Paul who smashed it towards the top corner. De Gea got across well to pull off a brilliant save.

United had a penalty shout around the twenty minute mark, Reinildo kicked through the legs of Fernandes to clear the ball but the ref pointed to his ear, asking for guidance but nothing was given.

It was Atletico’s turn to attack; Llorente received the ball on the right and slid it into Joao Felix who was unmarked in the box. He fired it past De Gea but the flag went up to the relief of the United fans.

After Elanga made a good run he was fouled by Atletico but the ref waved play on. Atletico went on the attack and Lodi was waiting on the back post to head it in. The United players went running over to the ref but the goal stood. United had work to do in the second half.

United came out firing after half time and had a chance in the opening minute. Elanga was running in at the back post as Fernandes put in a cross but it was just beyond him.

Some sloppy clearing at the back presented another golden opportunity for Atletico who took a shot from outside the box but it was well saved by De Gea in the end.

A chance for United went begging as Dalot put in a cross which Sancho smashed on the half volley but it went just wide.

The referee had no grip on the game as challenges kept coming in but he waved many away or gave a free-kick but failed to produce yellow cards for fouls that deserved them.

The atmosphere at Old Trafford was loud, willing the Reds on, but it looked to be too late. On the pitch, tensions were fraught between both sets of players and the backroom staff as Darren Fletcher was shown a yellow card for his comments towards the ref.

Despite dominating possession, United failed to create a chance to get back into the game and it ended 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid.

Team: de Gea, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred (Cavani 75), Fernandes (Pogba 67), Varane, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Elanga (Rashford 67), McTominay (Matic 67)