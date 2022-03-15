Paul Scholes questions Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has shockingly criticised Ralf Rangnick following the defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The German boss oversaw the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford but fans hardly criticised him, instead choosing to focus on the bigger picture.

🗣 Paul Scholes: "How he [Rangnick] was chosen to be manager for this club for six months… I don't know." [BT Sport] — UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 (@UtdDistrict) March 15, 2022

Scholes’ confusion over how Rangnick got the United job will certainly baffle supporters who wouldn’t understand why criticism is being fired his way.

Fans have also pointed out the inconsistency in the former midfielder’s punditry as he avoided saying anything negative about former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The performance will naturally be dissected and over-analysed over the next three weeks but not many will point an accusatory finger at Rangnick.

His setup and decisions appeared to work until United conceded in a freak set of events on the pitch.

At half-time, many fans lamented the Red Devils’ inability to capitalise when playing well and so the expectation was they would go up a level after the break.

Unfortunately, Manchester United drifted for the remainder of the game and fell right into Atletico’s trap.

Scholes’ blame on Rangnick fails to acknowledge the roles the players had to play in the result as well as the board and all the former managers.

After all, the current squad is a collection of players from various managers and it would be difficult for anyone to make a team out of it.

United are said to be already working through the process of hiring a new boss but no one will truly expect fireworks straight away.