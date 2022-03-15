Player ratings: Man United 0-1 Atletico Madrid (agg. 1-2) – Red Devils crash out of Champions League

Manchester United lost 1-0 against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford this evening in the Champions League, losing the tie 2-1 on aggregate. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Made a superb save in the first half but could have done better for the goal.

Diogo Dalot 5.5 – Also was weak on the goal but reasonable otherwise.

Raphael Varane 7 – Did nothing wrong. Unlucky not to score.

Harry Maguire 3 – Another bumbling display. A Bad error for the offside goal in the first half, where did he think he was going? And a lot of unnecessary fouls. Even managed to headbutt Ronaldo. Was that a cheer for him being subbed?

Alex Telles 6 – Was a little unfortunate on the penalty. Perhaps if he changes his name to Eric Dier, he’d do better. Had a great game otherwise, really energetic and positive.

Scott McTominay 4 – Is he fit? Contributed nothing except a cringeworthy show of looking focused and motivated in the tunnel before the game.

Fred/strong> 8 – Another great performance from Fred. The skill moves were a joy. Probably right to be subbed as he looked tired.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Wasn’t at his absolute best but why sub the player who creates the most chances?

Anthony Elanga 7 – Also a questionable sub. Was the player who had come closest to scoring, and would have done so if his shot hadn’t hit Oblak’s head.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7.5 – So motivated and supercharged but just didn’t get the breaks.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Did pretty well, but not as good as recent games.

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic 7 – Instant upgrade on McTominay. Should have started.

Paul Pogba 6 – Couldn’t get into the game at all.

Marcus Rashford 4 – Disastrous sub. Lost the ball every time he got it.

Edinson Cavani 5.5 – A bad pass was his main contribution. Maybe should have been given longer.

Juan Mata 6.5 – Actually improved things a little, but not enough.