Rio Ferdinand: Manchester United need a total revamp after Atletico Madrid loss

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has called for a revamp to happen at the club, insisting it begins with those at the top.

The former defender has said what all fans were thinking following the defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Rio Ferdinand: "If you bring in Mbappé and Haaland this summer, #mufc aren't winning the league. It doesn't matter who they bring in. It [revamp] needs to be from the top down." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 15, 2022

United crashed out of the Champions League after the 1-0 loss, effectively ending any hopes of a trophy this season.

Ferdinand used the opportunity to make a clear statement on what needs to change at the club if they’re to ever win that competition again or the league.

The Red Devils have struggled for success since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement back in 2013 and look no closer to winning sustainably once more.

Many fans recognise how the board’s mismanagement has resulted in the current crisis and hope things can change in the future.

A new CEO and Ralf Rangnick’s role as an advisor after the end of the season could spark a new era.

However, it all depends on those in charge making the right calls and breaking the pattern of failure on show so far.

Ferdinand spelled it out plainly by saying if world-class players join the club it won’t automatically translate into success.

The Englishman made it a point to state the desperate need for a complete restructure of the club from the top down.

Naturally this will appeal to supporters who have felt the same way for numerous years now.