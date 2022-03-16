Edinson Cavani: Fabrizio Romano confirms striker’s intentions

Edinson Cavani’s plans have not changed and he reportedly will be leaving Manchester United once his contract has expired.

It seemed almost inevitable that the striker would leave in June 2022 after he signed a one-year extension at the end of last season.

Man United initially signed the Uruguayan international on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain.

Since his arrival, he has had a challenging time but that hasn’t stopped him from showing his goal-scoring talent.

He was given the number seven shirt last season and managed to create a massive impact in front of goal, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

However, since then, he has had an injury-hit campaign where he has only managed to appear in 17 games, scoring two goals.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cavani is set to leave in June on a free transfer and will be looking for new experiences.

Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as free agent, looking for a new experience 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC La Liga will be his priority – while South American clubs have already approached him. River Plate, no way. pic.twitter.com/eOIe10MIE3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2022

The journalist confirmed in a tweet that the Spanish league will be his priority with South American clubs already making approaches.

He also mentions that River Plate, who are losing their striker to Manchester City this summer, have no chance of signing him.

Interest in Cavani is high with many La Liga clubs providing a huge interest during the January transfer window.

United fans will be wishing the best for the prolific striker who has failed to impress this season due to injuries.

However, he is back training with the first team and could prove to have a pivotal role in United’s chase to secure Champions League football.