Gary Neville warns Manchester United fans of more doom and gloom

Manchester United great Gary Neville has provided fans with his thoughts on Tuesday evening’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The former defender has insisted there was no surprise in United losing 1-0 despite being at home in a high-stakes Champions League game.

No surprise last night. Any decent team , with organisation and fight are likely to beat this United team. It’s why I couldn’t get excited after Spurs last Saturday because that Spurs performance would will get you beat v a good team. A long road in to the end of May! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 16, 2022

I wasn’t ! I was disappointed with the performance. It wasn’t good enough and it maybe conned them into thinking that it would be good enough v Athletico Madrid! https://t.co/vvtfPOirfb — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 16, 2022

Ralf Rangnick could not oversee a positive result despite choosing a strong eleven and seemingly getting the tactics right.

The Red Devils particularly played well in the first half but unfortunately, as has been the story this season, failed to capitalise on their good moments.

Atletico completed their task perfectly and hit Manchester United on the counter, just sa many had predicted they would do.

Neville’s statement that any decent team with organisation and fight will beat United is not an outlandish statement.

It’s one that will resonate with supporters who feel this team lacks creativity and aggression regardless of the opposition.

The difference perhaps is that fans were ecstatic after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 as it seemed to indicate both the aforementioned attributes.

Neville certainly doesn’t seem to be optimimistic and his words will likely just depress any supporters who still had hope of a good season.

United appear on target to end the season in the Europa League qualification spots barring a collapse from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, or Tottenham.