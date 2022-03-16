Marcus Rashford: Manchester United star makes statement after viral video

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has released a statement after a video emerged of him having an altercation with a fan.

The versatile Englishman was on his way home following the defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Rashford after the game yesterday pic.twitter.com/tsIHDtopqK — sam_c345 (@C345Sam) March 16, 2022

There are 2 sides to every story. pic.twitter.com/Xl2PRyaX2c — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 16, 2022

The 1-0 loss to the Spanish giants meant United disappointingly crashed out of the Champions League in what has been a poor season.

Rashford featured in the result but only as a substitute and it’s safe to say he struggled to impress.

The talented winger is normally one of the Red Devils’ better players but has failed to show any consistency in his form on matchdays.

Ralf Rangnick has insisted Rashford is performing remarkably in training and simply needs to bring those performances to competitive football.

Unfortunately that click hasn’t happened yet and the academy product continues to frustrate fans.

It seems those frustrations got the better of both parties, with the video above showing Rashford’s emotions spilling over after some not-so-pleasant criticism from a supporter.

The reactions on Twitter to the pacy winger’s statement suggests that many understand why he lashed out and felt he didn’t need to make the statement in the first place.

After all, they felt his reaction was normal following the abuse thrown at him, particularly of late.