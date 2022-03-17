Harry Maguire: Jamie Carragher criticises Manchester United captain’s performance in Champions League defeat

Jamie Carragher has criticised Harry Maguire‘s performance following Manchester United’s Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The United captain had a forgettable game and was at fault for Renan Lodi’s goal.

Maguire was caught out of position, leaving Diogo Dalot to mark two players in the box.

The occasion got the better of him, and the Englishman showed clear signs of nervousness even while making simple passes.

Carragher feels that time is running out for the 29 year old at United.

Jamie Carragher thinks Harry Maguire may soon be out of Manchester United if he continues like this. pic.twitter.com/YZfwcagyli — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) March 16, 2022

In an interview with CBS Sports’ Golazo Show he said:

“He’s going through the worst moment of his career… and we’ve all been there.”

“I always remember when that was, and that period of my career, and this is something that Harry Maguire is going through right now.

“He has to get out of it very quickly, otherwise, he won’t be at the club, because the standards at Manchester United are so high.”

“He had a great summer with England in the Euros, getting to the final, but this season has been a disaster for him, it really has, and he almost needs to get to the end of the season and forget about football and get away.”

“He’s having a really tough time and every decision he makes he’s possibly overthinking it. He’s almost trying to do too much.”

Some fans believe that Victor Lindelof should be the one to partner Raphael Varane in defence. The Swede has been excellent this season when called upon.

Moreover, United have been linked to Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund, with Rangnick said to be a keen admirer of the player.

Maguire needs to step up in the remaining games if he wants to cement his place in the side next season.