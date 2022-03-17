Match report: West Ham United Women 1-1 Manchester United Women

Manchester United have dropped points in their quest for Champions League football next season after drawing at West Ham.

The first chance came for United in the opening three minutes, as Leah Galton sent a low cross into the box but Ella Toone didn’t quite get a clean connection on it.

Moments later, the pair sought to link up again but a sliding tackle from Cissoko denied Toone the chance to bury it in the back of the net.

Toone was playing well, creating lots of chances, but the Reds couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Just before the half was up, Martha Thomas had a long range shot that was fumbled by the keeper, but luckily for the Hammers she recovered and kept it out of the goal.

United picked up where they left off in the second half with Alessia Russo coming close within the opening minute, forcing a save from Arnold.

Zelem, who had scored several times in the last few games from in-swinging corners, tried her luck again but the Hammers defended well.

Toone was finally rewarded for her hard work in the 54th minute, breaking the deadlock with an acrobatic kick in the box.

Galton was instrumental in creating the goal as she kept the ball alive following Zelem’s corner. The pair had linked up well throughout the night and had got the goal they deserved.

However, the game became scrappy and West Ham were fighting hard to get back into it.

Yallop had a good chance just past the hour mark but the ball flew over the crossbar.

Next it was Svitkova’s turn to take a shot, she found space around 25 yards out but blasted it wide.

You could sense United holding on for dear life but it wasn’t enough as in the 92nd minute, Grace Fisk nodded in a corner off the post and into the net.

It was heartbreak for the Reds, who worked hard and are desperately trying to cling on to that third place position.

Team: Earps, Blundell, Caldwell, Zelem, Batlle, Groenen, Boe Risa (Moore 67), Thomas (Hanson 90+4), Toone, Galton, Russo (Fuso 74)