Paul Mitchell: Ralf Rangnick just invited me to a coffee

Director of football Paul Mitchell has opened up on rumours he may be moving to Manchester United.

The AS Monaco man was pictured next to Ralf Rangnick recently but insists he was only in Manchester for family reasons.

According to Sport Witness, Mitchell said: “No, it’s just that I grew up there and so did my wife. My accent comes from there.

“A part of our family is based there, and my daughter has just bought her first house. I therefore go back there when I can. I’m proud to come from there.

“I will admit that every time I return, Ralf asks me to come for a coffee. We’re friends, close ones. We worked a lot together. We had success at Leipzig and travelled around the world.

“I had two free hours that day and, before returning to Monaco, I went to see the Youth Cup game with him.”

Rangnick’s current job as interim manager will end when the season does and he’s expected to move into an advisory role for two more years.

The German boss is expected to be tasked with fixing the club’s structure and implementing more modern ways of managing the club.

Some reports have claimed he will also have a say in the manager who will come in next as the permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rangnick and Mitchell share a history together so many naturally assumed when they were pictured together that their career paths would interlink once more.

However, Mitchell is clear on insisting the meeting was nothing more than catching up as friends and that he just has a history with Manchester.

His history with the city is one of the main reasons he was linked with becoming the club’s director of football in the first place, before John Murtough was handed the role this season.