Rudi Garcia: Manchester United move came really close

Former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia opened up on how he was approached for the Manchester United job.

United at the time were searching for a new manager after they decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Ralf Rangnick was eventually hired on an interim basis.

According to Sport Witness, Garcia said: “I had several proposals, in England, Spain and France, but the most advanced, and which really came close, was with Manchester United.

“They made the choice of Rangnick, but that also testifies to the international recognition that I can have, where the leaders only look at the results.”

He added: “In Manchester, the interviews went pretty well. I saw John Murtough and Darren Fletcher, I told them I had to work on my English and Darren, who is Scottish, had a cool joke telling me that I did not yet have the level with the Scottish accent to answer, but that it was very good.”

Garcia essentially confirmed reports at the time that claimed he was being interviewed, much to the surprise of some fans.

Supporters didn’t expect him to be linked with the job and the majority were only happy if he was hired on a temporary basis like Rangnick eventually was.

Many felt PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino or Ajax’s Erik ten Hag should be the main permanent targets and if they couldn’t be convinced then someone temporary should be brought in.

Rangnick has done a good job in steadying the ship and organising the chaos but results haven’t been as good as he would have liked.

After all, United look on course to qualify for the Europa League, a severe underachievement from the pre-season expectations of a title challenge.

When Solskjaer was sacked, many fans were happy to settle for a trophy and a Champions League spot as they readjusted their expectations.

Unfortunately it hasn’t been an easy ride for Rangnick at all but the hope is he can capitalise on any failings from those above the Red Devils in the table.