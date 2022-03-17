Ryan Gravenberch: Manchester United interested in signing Ajax midfielder this summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

United are said to be prioritising midfield, and Gravenberch has emerged as one of the names on the club’s list of potential targets.

Gravenberch has established himself as a key member of Erik ten Hag’s side and was the only bright spark in Ajax’s Champions League defeat to SL Benfica.

United will be looking for a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, a player who is comfortable playing in that number six role.

While Gravenberch might not be of the same profile, he does offer plenty of different qualities that would add some dynamism to United’s midfield.

Standing at 6’2″, the Dutchman is physically robust but has excellent feet, allowing him to move out of tight spaces.

He mainly operates in a double pivot and drops deep to facilitate build up.

According to The Athletic, the 19 year old prefers a move to Bayern Munich, where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections.

United are currently struggling to finish in the top four in the Premier League and look likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

This could prove to be decisive in the quality of players the club can attract next summer.

Despite going trophyless for a fifth season in a row, United should be aiming for a strong finish to the season to secure a fourth-place spot in the league.

Ralf Rangnick will know the importance of the last nine games, as he aims to rebuild this club from next season.