FC Barcelona interested in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing Marcus Rashford as uncertainty over the Manchester United forward’s future continues.

Recent reports have claimed that the Englishman is considering his future at the club after limited appearances this season.

Coming back from a major operation after the European Champions, the forward has struggled to find his best form once again.

Since Ralf Rangnick took over he hasn’t been featuring from the start as often as he would like.

Many Man United fans have raised their concerns over the form of the striker in recent months as well.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Barcelona have reignited their interest in Rashford with the view of possibly signing him once the summer transfer window opens.

Deep down, the United star may not want to leave the club and could be hoping that a new long-term contract will be agreed upon.

It is understood that Rashford’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since it became public that he was considering his future.

The striker was left out of the Manchester Derby and since then, numerous reports have claimed that he is unhappy with his present situation.

Barça have jumped onto the possibility of signing the striker since his exclusion, with Liverpool also showing interest at this stage.

A move to United’s North West rivals would seem unlikely considering there hasn’t been such a move since 1967, when Phil Chisnall transferred to the Merseyside club.

Anthony Elanga has recently started ahead of Rashford despite the Englishman being fresh and available.

With United losing Edinson Cavani, the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial leaving and Mason Greenwood‘s career in doubt, losing Rashford as well will leave United decimated in attack.

Barcelona’s financial crisis could make a deal unlikely although if Rashford really does want a change of scene, there are few better than the Camp Neu.

